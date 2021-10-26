Westminster College’s Office of Faith and Spirituality will feature local World War II veteran First Lt. Wallace “Wally” King at the college’s annual Veterans Day program at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in Wallace Memorial Chapel.
King, of New Wilmington, will serve as the ceremony’s guest speaker. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the Air Force. He was recently admitted to the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor, for his participation in the liberation of France from Nazi oppression as a member of the 9th Air Force’s 406th Fighter Group.
During his time in France, King flew 75 combat missions, including close air support for Allied forces during the Siege of Bastogne in the Battle of the Bulge. King was a founding partner of Hill, Barth & King CPAs, retiring in 1983.
The ceremony will also feature the Westminster Barbershop Quartet singing the “National Anthem,” while “Taps” will be performed by Charles Lisella, a junior music education major from Harmony, Pa. Additional Westminster students will also serve as readers and ushers and will assist with the laying of the memorial wreath.
The Veterans Day program is free and open to the public, and area veterans are encouraged to attend. Alumni planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Nov. 11 by visiting https://www.westminster.edu/alumni/events/event.cfm?id=847.
For those who are unable to attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed at https://athletics.westminster.edu/watch/?Live=451&type=Live.
For information, contact Diane Gabriel in the Office of Faith and Spirituality at (724) 946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.