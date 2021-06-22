The Center for the Environment at Westminster College and Pleasant Hill Historians will host a guided walk through New Castle’s historic Cascade Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Participants in the walk — “A Historic Stroll through Cascade Park” — will learn to view our landscape through the lens of history and of land use over time. Attendees will also learn about the National Register of Historic Places, historic districts and the value of community-based education through historic preservation.
Ethan Brady, a Westminster senior environmental science major from Clymer and an intern with Pleasant Hill Historians, will conduct the tour of the park with Pleasant Hill Historians President Andrew Henley. Brady is researching the park’s original landscape architect Frank Blaisdell, who later designed the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol.
Henley is a 2017 Westminster College graduate.
Recently deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Historical and Museum Commission, Cascade Park was a local amusement park from 1897 to the 1980s. Today the park boasts waterfalls, including Big Run Falls, hiking trails, fishing and remnants of its amusement park days.
Several Westminster students have researched Cascade Park, including Gabby Lucas, a senior political science and history major from Transfer, who co-authored the publication “Cascade Park: Western Pennsylvania’s Rural Escape.” The others are Alex Georgescu, a senior computer science major from Hermitage; Peyton Mackinlay, a senior history and political science major from Rimersburg; and Sara Small, a senior individual interdisciplinary major from Beaver.
The guided walk is open to the public and recommended for those ages 10 and older. Tickets are $10. To register for the event, please visit https://tinyurl.com/eppdmrz7.
For questions, contact Katie Miller at millerke@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7404 or visit www.westminster.edu/environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.