Jill Douglas sat at a picnic table with her cat Misty outside her Westminster College townhouse Monday afternoon, talking with friends.
In many ways, the person-to-person interaction was a sense of normalcy after universities and other schools abruptly closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, relegating the college experience to online instruction and Zoom meetings. Monday’s small talk, however, was with the use of face masks, mandated by the college to be worn when in class and in public areas.
“Everyone’s been pretty good about it,” said Douglas, a junior psychology major from Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “No one’s really giving it a hard time.”
Douglas, also a member of the women’s track and field team, said one disadvantage of the masks is telling if people are smiling or not.
Keely Kennedy, a senior Spanish major and Hickory High School graduate, said it’s been good to be back on campus for in-person learning.
“It hasn’t been as bad as I thought,” she said about the masks.
The college is asking students to perform daily health monitoring checks in which they must answer yes or no to a series of questions about COVID-19 symptoms, or if they have been exposed to anyone with a confirmed or suspected case.
On campus, library study pods are limited in capacity, and Anderson Amphitheatre is being used for gatherings. Masks are not required when exercising.
Outside Orr Auditorium, Taylor Harman and John Colella, both freshmen, sat together on a bench going over work on their laptops. The Mohawk High School graduates both said this wasn’t how they envisioned their first day of college looking.
“It’s going well,” Harman said. “It’s just different with the masks.”
In the campus Quad, Evie Sanders, Tristan Kueper and Kolby Montgomery were just three of several students tossing a Frisbee around. Montgomery, a senior history major from Union High School in Clarion County, said he’s back at campus because he’s a golf team member.
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference, of which Westminster is a member, postponed most fall sports to the spring. Men’s golf was one of the low-contact allowed to continue on as normal in the fall.
“If it wasn’t for golf being played, I wouldn’t have come back here,” Montgomery said, adding he focused better in virtual classes during the spring. “I’d have gone online.”
Nearby in Butler County, Slippery Rock University also returned to in-person classes on Monday.
One New Castle graduate, however, is already done for the semester with in-person courses. That’s because the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is moving to online classes today after 135 new COVID-19 positive COVID-19 cases were discovered over the weekend. The move comes after UNC opened for classes on Aug. 10.
“It was definitely disappointing to have school (and my senior year) already cut short,” said Maria Cade, a 2018 New Castle High School graduate. “I have to say that this decision is not a surprise to me at all. Many other top-tier universities are not going back to in person classes and I think that UNC should have never gone back to in-person teaching. Now, the health and safety of the permanent residents and workers in Chapel Hill are endangered, and students who are now being forced to go back to their homes will be bringing the virus with them.”
Cade said it’s concerning so many positive cases were reported after only a week on campus.
“As embarrassing as this is for UNC and how hard it will be on the Chapel Hill community, I hope that we serve as an example for other universities who are planning to return to in person classes in the coming weeks on what not to do.”
