The artwork of two Westminster College seniors is being showcased in the senior capstone exhibition “Mycology and Still Life,” running now through April 1 in the Foster Art Gallery.
A gallery reception is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindsey Rutledge, an individual interdisciplinary major from Pittsburgh, and Jake Merkel, a fine art major from New Castle, are displaying work from their senior capstone projects.
Rutledge’s capstone project combines her interest in biology and art with a focus on mycology — the study of fungi — and she is displaying her series of watercolor paintings and journal drawings done in graphite, pen and ink, and watercolor.
Merkel is sharing his series of autobiographical still life drawings in graphite and charcoal.
The capstone is a senior-level course within the major designed to provide an opportunity for students to work independently with Westminster fine art faculty to assess their cumulative body of work and make appropriate adjustments to prepare a professional art portfolio.
The Foster Art Gallery is located in Patterson Hall on Westminster’s campus and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information about the exhibition or the gallery reception, please contact Summer Zickefoose, gallery director and assistant professor of art, at zickefse@westminster.edu or at (724) 946-7267.
