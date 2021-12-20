Westminster College and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary have established a 3+3 program partnership to offer Westminster students an accelerated path toward earning a Master of Divinity (M.Div.) degree.
A partnership agreement was signed Tuesday on the Westminster College campus by Dr. Jamie G. McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college at Westminster, and the Rev. Dr. Leanna K. Fuller, interim dean of faculty and vice president for academic affairs at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
The 3+3 program will enable students in any discipline to earn both a bachelor’s degree and Master of Divinity degree in just six years. The agreement allows Westminster College students to earn the final 30 credits of their bachelor’s degree at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, while simultaneously pursuing their M.Div. degree.
Students must indicate their intent to participate in the program during their first year at Westminster. Qualifying students must complete their major and general education requirements by the end of their junior year and formally apply to Pittsburgh Theological Seminary no later than Feb. 1 of their junior year.
While a Master of Divinity degree can lead to careers in ordained ministry, it can also prepare students for a wide variety of jobs in other fields such as chaplaincy positions, church leadership, counseling and teaching.
“Westminster College and Pittsburgh Seminary share a vision of education as holistic-encompassing not only students’ knowledge, but their creativity, curiosity, ethics, spirituality and relationships,” Fuller said. “This partnership will benefit both of our institutions and, most importantly, the students who learn in our communities.”
Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, founded in 1794, is a Presbyterian graduate seminary offering master’s and doctor of ministry degrees in addition to certificate programs. For more information, please visit www.pts.edu.
