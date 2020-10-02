By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
As he has so many times in his presidency, the American and worldwide news cycle stopped after a tweet was sent out from President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
This time, however, the president was announcing he and his wife, first lady Melania, tested positive for COVID-19 after it was already announced close advisor Hope Hicks tested positive and had been feeling symptoms of the virus. The news, sent out to his 86 million followers just before 1 a.m., instantly became breaking news — for those awake to read or hear about it.
Dr. Shannon Smithey, political science professor at Westminster College, said she was alerted to the news in the morning after her husband had several news alerts on her phone. As soon as she got on social media, it was all over Facebook and Twitter, she said.
“The first thing I noticed was the skepticism,” Smithey said Thursday afternoon before news of Trump’s departure to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The news comes as Trump is suggested to be trailing in polls, including several in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. It also comes on the heels of Tuesday’s debate, in which members of the Trump family did not wear masks at the Cleveland event and the president seemingly mocked challenger Joe Biden for the size of his mask and size of his scaled-down rallies.
“I’ve seen a lot of mentions of karma and chickens coming home to roost,” Smithey said.
Smithey, who has been with the New Wilmington school since 2003, said she doesn’t think Biden will suspend his campaign in a show of goodwill while Trump is quarantined in the White House.
In 1912 after Teddy Roosevelt was shot during a campaign event, eventual winner Woodrow Wilson suspended his campaign for a full 14 days, only resuming after Roosevelt left the hospital. Biden, after news broke late Friday afternoon that Trump was flying to the hospital, announced his campaign was taking down all negative advertisements and “this is not a matter of politics.”
“That seems quaint and lovely to think of the idea that the political campaigns being respectful,” Smithey said. “John McCain, not because of health concerns — there was an idea they floated in 2008 about suspending the campaign and going back to Washington to shore up the economy because it was tanking. It really didn’t make the difference for him.”
Gale Measel, chairman of the Lawrence County Republicans, said his thoughts and prayers are with the president and first lady.
Measel said he thought Trump showed leadership during the pandemic even if he didn’t outwardly show express panic. He also didn’t think the lack of campaigning will do harm to the Trump campaign, though he hopes he’s able to get back out on the trail.
“I think most people have already made their minds up,” Measel said. “They know what their platforms are.”
Measel hoped people can come together and not be separated because they belong to different political parties.
“My prayers are with all the people of this country that we get back to being Americans,” Measel said.
“We can’t be at odds with one another because we’re in different parties. It’s got to end. You can’t just win at all costs. You win by taking the high road.”
Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats, said he heard about it first thing in the morning on the news. Stefano offered nothing but well-wishes to the president
“The Lawrence County party, and me, personally, our hopes are for a swift, speedy recovery,” Stefano said Friday afternoon.
Stefano balked at skepticism that the news was just another distraction or a half-truth coming from this White House.
Smithey, meanwhile, thinks the positive COVID-19 test could do well for some of Trump’s supporters to realize the virus is not a hoax.
If his symptoms stay mild, it could lead to reaction that the virus is not as bad as the news media makes it out to be.
Both agreed there is little precedent for a president being quarantined — although he can still operate the country and his campaign while being quarantined.
“I don’t know of any situation because he’s not under an anesthetic,” Stefano said. “This isn’t like he’s an incapacitated person. For our medical knowledge, I don’t know what we would have known about presidents being ill a century ago.”
