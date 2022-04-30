Concluding the showings for the spring semester, “Birth of Planet Earth” will be shown in the Westminster College planetarium from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Narrated by Richard Dormer, who portrayed Beric Dondarrion in “Game of Thrones,” “Birth of Planet Earth” will tell the twisted tales of our planet’s origins, as well as give its audience a tour of the night sky while explaining how stars live and die.
With scientists now believing that our galaxy is filled with solar systems and up to a billion planets roughly the size of our own, the film will also show advanced, data-driven and cinematic-quality visualizations to explore some of the greatest questions in science today: “How did Earth become a living planet in the wake of our solar system’s violent birth?” and “ “What does its history tell us about our chances of finding other Earth-like worlds?”
The planetarium is located on the first floor of Hoyt Science Center on Westminster’s campus next to the Dietz Sullivan lecture hall.
The show is free and open to the public, but registration is required due to capacity limitations. Guests are also encouraged to wear face coverings while inside the planetarium.
