Expedition 60 is on its way to the International Space Station.
At 12:28 p.m. EDT, Col. Drew Morgan — who calls New Castle home — and crew mates Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian Space Agency lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan en route for a 6:51 p.m. rendezvous with the flying space lab.
Morgan, who is a U.S. Army doctor, will also be part of Expedition 61 as he is to stay about the ISS for nine months, three months longer than Parmitano and Skvortsov. While on board, he will be conducting many experiments.
Morgan's parents and brothers watched the launch in person. Meanwhile, his sisters-in-law hosted a launch watch party at the Neshannock Township home of Morgan's parents for family and friends.
Retired astronaut Doug Wheelock, who has been mentoring Morgan, also was on hand to provide explanations and answer questions from the family about what they were seeing on TV.
The launch date was chosen with ISS flying 254 miles directly above the cosmodrome just 4 minutes, 28 seconds before the 162-foot Soyuz MS-13 rocket would launch on an arching path northeast of the launch pad to catch up to the ISS. The three-stage rocket is powered by kerosene and liquid nitrogen.
Before being taken by bus to the launch pad, Col. Morgan spent a few minutes talking with his family, telling them, “It looks like the sky is clearing up. It was cloudy earlier today. The sky is getting brighter and brighter.”
Weather leading up to the launch saw temperatures surge into triple digits, and at 9:35 a.m. EST, Soyuz was declared ready for launch.
On Saturday, Col. Morgan posted some pictures to his Twitter page, @astrodrew, showing him going on a final run, getting a haircut and a touching picture of his family walking on a path ahead of him.
In the minutes leading up to the flight, Col. Morgan was shown on NASA TV batting around a zero-G toy inside the flight capsule.
Thirty seconds after the successful launch, the Soyuz rocket was traveling 3,000 mph, reached a height of 15 miles and was 10 miles downrange of the comsodrome, power to 45,000 mph and 29 miles in altitude 1:15 later.
At the 4-minute mark, the rocket had reached 10,000 mph and was chasing the ISS, which was 2,500 miles ahead of the rocket as it began passing over the Sea of Japan.
Coverage of Col. Morgan’s docking at the ISS will be shown live beginning at 6 p.m. EST on NASA TV, which can be found on Twitter at @nasa or by viewing NASA’s streaming channel.
