Residents who attended Coffee With a Cop got a chance to see that there are real people with real lives behind those shiny badges.
They talked about four wheelers run amok on city streets.
They talked about the drug problem. Then they talked about their children, grandchildren and gardening.
That was how the conversations went with about 20 citizens who turned out Wednesday morning for the first-of-its-kind event at The Confluence. It was a chance for them to air concerns and get to know the officers who are patrolling their city streets and solving the city’s more heinous crimes, while sipping freshly brewed cups of Joe.
The balance was about even of officers per citizens, and those who partook got to take their ceramic coffee mugs home with them.
Officer Richard Ryhal, who has been on the force 17 years, said he spent time talking with Pastor William R. Hogans and his wife, Mitzila, who moved back to town a few years ago.
One topic they covered was the narcotics problem and he asked how the police can help, he said.
“They came here interested in the programs that we do,” Ryhal said, noting that the police department sponsors Shop with a Cop and the PLAY (Police Leading Active Youth) program, “but this is the first community event we’ve had with adults.”
Hogans, a native of New Castle, graduated from Westminster College and his wife, Mitzila, is a graduate of Slippery Rock University. They left the area in 1984 to pursue their careers. They returned to New Castle in 2018, and noticed a lot of dynamics of their community had changed.
Hogans is pastor of St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Organized in May 1844, it is the oldest Black church in New Castle.
“We’re trying to get reconnected to the community,” Hogans said. “The Coffee With a Cop for me was a positive thing. I wished more people of African-American heritage were there.”
He said he notified the NAACP and ministerial alliance, and many said later they wish they had known. And although it was publicized, others said they weren’t aware of it.
The atmosphere was casual, and people could go from table to table to talk to officers, or the officers went and sat with them and enjoyed their conversations and coffee.
“I was expecting a more formal setting with a panel of people answering questions, or where someone would stand up and make an introduction,” he said. But the officers were warm and receptive, and detective Ryhal was very friendly. He talked about his life and career and we just got to know each other. I talked about the issues in my neighborhood of drug trafficking, people who are in homes whom I’m not certain are supposed to be there.
“It was very positive,” Hogans said. “The church is about helping the community and we really want to be able to do that.”
Nancy Mohr of the city’s North Hill, Sheila Fruit, a retired crisis shelter employee, and Carol Duffy of Hazen street were drinking coffee with city Cpl. Chris Fabian.
“We talked about the quads running through the city. They go up and down at night when it’s dark,” she said of the four-wheeler riders. “They just fly up Edgewood Avenue.”
Fabian assured her that the police are aware of it.
“We also talked about personal things,” Mohr said. “It was nice getting to know him. We hope to have more of those meetings.”
“It was nice to see and talk to them on a personal level,” she said.
Chief Bobby Salem said he would like to see the police department host more such events.
“I would love to see a town hall meeting and I’d be willing to host it at our church with the mayor and the police,” Hogans said, “to talk about things that need addressed — streets, paving and sewage and the prevalence of different crimes.”
