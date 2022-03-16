FROM STAFF REPORTS
There’s a new coffee stop in town.
Former owners of Mugsie’s Coffee House in New Wilmington are opening an espresso bar and café called 3 Thirty-Three Apothecary at 121 Enclave Dr. Suite B in Neshannock Township.
Owned by township residents Shannon and Christian Elliott, the venture will open its doors Friday. Weekday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The shop will serve such beverages as hand-crafted gourmet espresso-based drinks, coffees, and a variety of teas.
“We pride ourselves on focusing on local relationships — from using Apple Castle honey to our partnership with Two Fat Guys and an Oven for our baked goods,” Shannon Elliott said in a news release.
The name 3 Thirty-Three Apothecary was chosen because 333 often is referred to as an angel number. The threes in the name represent body, mind, and spirit.
Shannon and Christian collaborated with Neshannock Township supervisors, the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation (LCEDC), to complete the project.
