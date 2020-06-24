Replacement of the Coffee Run Road bridge in Pulaski Township is set to begin on Monday.
As section of Coffee Run Road between Shady Lane Road and Meadow Mist Road will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. that day, until the project is completed in early September.
The bridge is owned by Pulaski Township. The prime contractor for the project is JET Excavating Co. of New Middletown, Ohio. The project cost is $448,946.
A detour over state and township roads will be posted.
