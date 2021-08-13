Residents in the Lower North Hill near the New Castle Junior Senior High School are going to be the subject of a code enforcement courtesy sweep to get the area ready for school.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile introduced the plan at Thursday's city council meeting during her comment period. Residents from Lincoln Avenue up to Park Avenue between Highland Avenue and Rural Avenue will be part of the area on Aug. 27. Students in the New Castle Area School District return to class on Aug. 30.
"What we hope to do is make this a positive thing for the residents, but also point out their deficiencies on their properties," she said. "We hope that in the next two weeks these people beautify their properties as we get ready for back to school."
Along with code enforcement, the city public works, police and fire departments will be out in the neighborhood. They will be looking at several things, including handing out courtesy card notices for cars parked incorrectly on the streets.
"We'd like to do this around the city, but we thought we'd start there for back-to-school," she said.
In other council business, Mayor Chris Frye noted that construction will soon begin on fixing the flooding issue on the Lafayette Street underpass in Mahoningtown. That project is being funded by money from the sale of the city's stormwater system to the New Castle Sanitation Authority. The flooding has been a persistent problem for some five or six decades with the only remedy often being the city's public works department putting up cones blocking the street from traffic after heavy rains.
The council also approved a land development plan for an upcoming Dollar General store at 1102 Highland Ave. Council President Tom Smith said he was told demolition on the former funeral home at the site will occur in the next two or three weeks with the anticipation the store opens near the holiday season or in the early new year. Councilman Patsy Cioppa also introduced an idea that city employees get a half-off incentive for Cascade Park rentals, which was met favorably by the mayor and other council members.
