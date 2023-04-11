Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Western Pennsylvania * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Decreasing to 25 to 30 percent in the afternoon. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the mid 70s during the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be issued. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. &&