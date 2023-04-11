A stretch of East Long Avenue is closed after parts of a building fell during a windstorm April 1.
New Castle's code enforcement department supervisor Anthony Cioffi met with the owners of the buildings of the former Joe's of LA store and Marlin Furniture, at 127 E. Long Ave., after bricks and glass from the buildings were blown down onto the street.
Jersey barriers were placed along a stretch of East Long Avenue barring all vehicle traffic and will stay in place until a decision is made on what to do with the buildings.
The barriers are placed from the intersection of East Long Avenue and Mill Street near Mary's Restaurant and the New Castle Playhouse parking lot to the Allied Community Living Inc., which is located at 1303 S. Jefferson St.
"(We're) working towards a plan to reopen the road soon," Cioffi said. "Will know more in the next few days."
Cioffi said the plan on what to do with the buildings will also be revealed soon as well.
Located in that space between the barriers is I. Samuels & Sons Inc. at 106 E. Long Ave., Lee Michael Industries Inc. at 124 E. Long Ave. and Prayer Chapel Ministries at 26 E. Long Ave.
Employees at Lee Michael Industries and Kelly's Auto Glass next door at 120 Frank Way have been going down Center Way and Frank Way from South Jefferson Street to park for the time being.
Chapel Ministries Pastor Ivan Scott said church members have been using the same route to park in the park of the church.
I. Samuels Owner Alan Samuels said 90 percent of his business is wholesale, and New Castle police has allowed some of his delivery trucks to go through, so his business hasn't been impacted much.
The road closure is blocks away from the former Jagielly Club at 107-109 W. Long Ave., which will soon be demolished.
During Thursday's city council meeting, an agreement was reached with the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County where the city will initially pay $45,000 to tear down and remove the remains, with the authority to reimburse the city $30,000 of that cost. The removal will come from the city’s demolition funds.
The building collapsed last May.
Administrator Chris Frye said the property had no insurance on it when the collapse occurred, which caused a delay on a resolution of what to do with the property, which was about to be sold when it collapsed.
Cioffi said he is waiting for paperwork to be signed before the demolition will begin.
