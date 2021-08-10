Code fighting uphill battle against high grass

New Castle's code enforcement department is between a rock and a hard place.
Rather, it's up against high grass and bureaucracy, explained code enforcement director Shawn Anderson to City Council at Tuesday's caucus meeting.
Sometimes the department, which is now fully staffed in terms of budgeted positions, is left with the decision to go through the time and paperwork to cite property owners for issues only for them to get thrown out in court. The other option is to use city manpower to remedy issues, which would leave the door open for others to expect the city to help with their problems.
"We were getting on the court's nerves," Anderson said. "We were going up there with 'the grass is too high.' They were coming back with 'give them 30 more days. Work with them."
"If we go to certain judges with high grass, she's going to just tell the people to cut the grass."
Councilman Bryan Cameron asked about a recurring problem house at 707 Highland Ave. he drives by with high grass and nearly covered by brush. The house is owned by Ronald Lagana Jr. of Ellwood City, according to assessment office records. Getting in contact with him has been difficult, it was noted, because he's not local and doesn't reply to mail.
"You can't even see the house right now," Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said. "We don't even know what the house looks like because it's so high."
Anderson told council the department is meeting with solicitor Ted Saad to fully understand its authority and to work on ways to limit what would get thrown out of court. He also said that with higher unemployment and still with COVID-19, the department is trying to work with people to help remedy issues — of which high grass is still the chief complaint, even from council members.
One way to change that is for the city to have something similar to "the Poland effect," Anderson said of the neighboring Ohio city on Route 224 notorious for its crackdown on speeders.
"Everybody knows Poland doesn't play," he said. "I can't speak for other administrations, but for whatever reason code isn't something people are worried about."
Councilman Tim Fulkerson said certain communities don't have these problems in code enforcement and is hopeful people start taking pride in their neighborhoods.
"We have people here who just don't care," Fulkerson said. "The more you agitate them and call them to cut the grass, the worse they get. They basically laugh in your face. It's tough to deal with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.