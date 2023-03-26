Members of the New Castle Code Enforcement Department led a cleanup effort Friday in a wooded area along Locust Street.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Anthony Cioffi said the department was joined by five people on Lawrence County Adult Probation who needed community service hours.
"Any time you can team up with the county, it's great," Cioffi said.
Cioffi said both the code and adult probation workers did a great job clearing out the trash in the area, collecting more than 20 bags.
"You should have seen what it looked like before we got here," Cioffi said.
Following work on Locust Street, workers helped clear trash that had accumulated at the site of the former Keystone Specialty store on South Mill Street.
Cioffi said those on adult probation do a good job and work hard, with code enforcement always glad to work with them and receive their help.
Code Enforcement hopes to do more cleanups in the future, such as at the property at 709 Countyline St., which is a vacant structure on the city demolition list.
Mayor Bryan Cameron said when city council and administration put out bids for refuse services, the city requested the option for a spring cleanup.
However, Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse elected not to submit a cleanup option. Aiken's new contract, which starts Saturday, residents have the option to pay extra costs to have Aiken pick up large, bulky items and other items not usually collected in normal trash pickup days. Friday is the last day yellow tags can be used for garbage pickup and Saturday will start the new bag or tote system for city trash pickup.
