Code enforcement citation numbers are down in the city, but compliance is up.
That was the message code enforcement director Shawn Anderson told city council on Tuesday. Anderson was joined by other city department heads to give a first-quarter report at the caucus meeting.
“I think we’re finding two things going on,” Anderson said. “We’re having much more success getting individuals to comply as opposed to we’re just not citing as many as we have.”
Councilman Bryan Cameron had asked why the numbers were down from a few years ago.
“The citation numbers now are a little more reflective of us trying to work with the individuals,” Anderson said.
He said his officers are trying to cooperate with people to resolve problems partly because of how long a citation can take through the judicial system. The protocol is to follow up with a complaint, give a week to the person to fix it then send a letter. If it’s not fixed, a second letter is sent and a final notice.
Council President MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman Patsy Cioppa asked if fining people would be the quickest way to resolve issues.
However, when a complaint goes to the courts an individual can appeal or a judge can give an extension to the person. All told, the process can take up to four or five months, Anderson noted.
“By the time we deal with someone, if someone just refuses to cut their grass, we’re about six or seven weeks before we get to court,” Anderson said.
Gavrile said she’d like code to focus the next few weeks on the main gateways into the city and making sure those properties, some of which are commercial, are kept up with.
“Maybe we need to have some sort of citation or ticket,” Gavrile said.
“I don’t know if that’s legal. The grass is growing, believe it or not, and it’s not all on repository properties.”
When city fire Chief Mike Kobbe gave his report, Cioppa broached the topic of closing the Columbus Inner Belt and asked how it would affect the fire department. The closure has been brought up a few times in the past couple years.
Kobbe said not much would change in terms of travel time to get to the West Side or Union.
“We have to take that bend on the Inner Belt so slowly anyway, it doesn’t really change anything,” Kobbe said.
The concrete road, riddled with potholes, is the only completed portion of a loop that was planned decades ago to surround New Castle’s downtown. In 2018, PennDOT was to take over responsibility for maintaining the road, but backed out on the plan.
“I’d like to keep pursuing that,” Cioppa said. “We talked about it two years ago. Here we are two years and four months later and nothing’s been done with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.