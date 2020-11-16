New Castle's code enforcement department reported a slight uptick in citations this quarter after reporting zero during the second quarter.
According to the third quarter report, the department wrote 27 citations from July through September. The department also reported one hearing, up from none last quarter. Comparatively, in quarter three of 2019, 304 citations were written. From January through September, code has written 64 citations. Comparatively, from January through September 2019, code wrote 752 citations.
The department came under fire from both the city council and the Act 47 team when the quarter two numbers were released in August. Due to the lack of "meaningful progress," the Act 47 team wrote in a letter from early September, the city was in non-compliance with its exit plan.
One of the four violations — all of which were rooted in code — stemmed from the lack of implementation of software and field equipment into code vehicles. A $46,000 state grant was used to purchase the equipment.
Some of the reasons why the software was purchased was to tabulate code inspection and violation data and allow code officers to issue code violations while in the field.
To become compliant, the city was required to implement the equipment by Oct. 31 and send summaries of code enforcement data — including the number of inspections, the number of violations found and the percentage of violations corrected — to the Act 47 team monthly.
Quarterly reports will be presented to city council by department heads next month.
Some of the highlights of the reports include:
•The city has spent 66 percent of the budgeted amount for expenditures this year.
•Sylvan Heights has made $72,711.13 year to date. This includes a capital improvement fee of $23,525.27. Comparatively, $33,203.73 was made year to date last year. There was a decrease of 1,156 rounds played compared to last year.
•The New Castle police has expended 67.79 percent of its total budget and 73.66 percent of its budgeted city-specific overtime.
Calls for service were down in all three months this quarter compared to last year. In this quarter, there were 22,580 calls for service so far this year, up from 22,052 year to date last year.
The department has cleared 36 out of 38 homicides since 2010 due to an arrest made in September for a March homicide.
•The New Castle fire department had 765 total incidents this quarter, including both emergency and fire, down slightly from 774 last quarter.
Its average response time from dispatch to arrival was four minutes and 28 seconds and its average time on the scene was 20 minutes and three seconds.
The department's call volume is up approximately 100 incidents from the same time frame last year.
•Public works completed 145 complaint slips, up from 87 last quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.