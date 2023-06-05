•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS have returned to dancing at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
The group will dance this Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the hall, 1928 E. Washington Street. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Check castlepawsandtaws.org or the Facebook page for more information about modern western square dance, the schedule and any updates or changes. There will be no dances June 21 and 28.
Contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com for more information.
