•NEW CASTLE ROTARY CLUB 89 met July 25 at the Confluence to hear guest speaker Todd DePastino, author of seven books, historian and executive director of the Veterans Breakfast Club. DePastino interviewed a number of vets, the oldest of whom was well into his 90s and had served in the Korean conflict.
The Veterans Breakfast Club brings together groups of veterans who tell their stories to a variety of interested parties. The latest get-together featured 101-year-old Julia Parson, a World War II enigma code breaker whose work probably saved thousands of lives. For more information, contact veteransbreakfastclub.org.
For those who would like to learn more about Rotary, contact rotaryclub89@gmail.com.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. The cost is $6 per dancer and refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
The group will dance twice more in August, the 17th and the 31st, at the dance hall. As a couple of dances had to be cancelled this summer due to the extreme heat, the group is looking at other venues. Any additional information will be posted on the website.
Castle Paws and Taws is planning to start free weekly square dance lessons for new dancers in September. Couples, singles and groups of all ages are welcome and no experience is necessary. These lessons will take place during the regular dances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September starting out at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. September is National Square Dance month.
The instructor will be Williamson, a modern western square dance caller with more than 30 years of experience calling and teaching.
For questions and further information, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or email thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or contact club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or email Ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.