THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 Fifth St. in Ellwood. Coffee and a sweet treat are served. Guests and new members are always welcome.
CLUB NOTE
