Club Hope continues mission to assist cancer patients

'My hero in life': Ellwood woman's cancer support efforts earn her award nomination “Cara is like my hero in life,” breast cancer survivor Tammie Dilla said of Atkinson, herself a cancer survivor and the founder of the Ellwood City-based Club Hope Foundation. The nonprofit helps patients and families affected by cancer.

The arrival of October annually kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

But for Cara Atkinson and the Ellwood City-based Club Hope Foundation, supporting cancer patients through fundraising and financial and emotional support is a year-round enterprise.

Atkinson, who went through her own cancer battle 14 years ago, began Club Hope as a Lincoln High School organization in 2008. Students in six schools now share in the efforts, which also have morphed into a nonprofit foundation that provides encouragement, services and hope to patients and families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Throughout the year, the foundation provides items such as flowers, restaurant and grocery gift cards, gas cards, edible arrangements and other items to assist cancer patients. It also has a program that provides wooden horses to children who have a cancer diagnosis, and an annual photo shoot called “Golden Scars of Hope” that helps women to realize that surgical scars about which they may feel self-conscious actually “‘are someone else’s hope for tomorrow.”

“We also added three new cancer treatment centers (with which the foundation interacts) this summer,” Atkinson said. “We added a local one, the AHN Cancer Institute, New Castle. We brought our displays there, and have taken chemo/radiation bags to patients there.

“And we are providing gas cards and other things to patients who are finding out about us at that location.”

One of the foundation’s most recent events was its second annual Home Run Derby in September. Participants who raise any amount of donations are allotted 10 swings, but $100 gets them 11, $200 gets them 12, and so forth.

The event raised $20,000 a year ago, and another $25,000 last month.

“Parents were doing Facebook fundraising and putting it out to their families,” Atkinson said. “This is so awesome because our number one thing, besides helping patients and families and spreading hope, is teaching kids and teens to get involved with something that is bigger than themselves.”

The efforts to educate and inspire youths continue through a craft program that in 2020 involved creating signs of hope and placing them outside cancer centers to encourage patients inside.

“Those got such good feedback, we decided to do seasonal projects like that,” Atkinson said.

“The one we did over the school year and the summer was called Flower Gardens of Hope.

“We took a picture of a flower, one we just drew on paper, and a 120 elementary kids colored these flowers and they wrote words like ‘Strength,’ ‘Warrior,’ ‘Resilient,’ ‘You Can Do This,’ and we got them blown up into yard signs and they’re all around all 10 cancer facilities that we help.”

Yet even in the midst of a busy year, the special significance of October is not forgotten.

“The Pink Out Challenge is going on again this year, and we have six schools involved: Ellwood City, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Shenango, Riverside and Mill Creek Township in Erie,” Atkinson said.

The challenge begins with students at each school selling pink T-shirts as a fundraiser. Those sales are now closed so that the shirts arrive in time for October. However, schools continue fundraising throughout the month.

“Things you can sell are things like pink candy, pink lemonade, dress-down day, to see which school raises the most money,” Atkinson said.

At Shenango, junior high guidance counselor Deanna Othites oversaw what Atkinson said was a school-record sale of 202 shirts, which students will wear at the Wildcats’ Pink Out Night football game Oct. 22.

“We were able to help with the T-shirt sale and kind of move on from there,” Othites said. “We’re planning on selling pink towels in October, kind of like Steelers towels.”

And when October goes, the holidays step to the forefront.

““I just ordered Thanksgiving and Christmas crafts, we’ll have kids make and send out during the holidays,” Atkinson said.

“I had to purchase just shy of 1,000 for each holiday. That’s how many people we’re helping.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com