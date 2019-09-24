The Clover Lane (T-710) Bridge over a tributary to the Shenango River in Neshannock Township will be reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
The bridge is owned by Neshannock Township.
Construction of the federal, state, and locally funded bridge replacement project began in May 2019. The prime contractor for the project was Thomas Construction Inc. from Grove City, and the cost for the project was approximately $1,200,000.
