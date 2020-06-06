HARRISBURG — The state’s move to close schools impacted millions of students across Pennsylvania, but the challenge of teaching kids remotely since March has been an even greater struggle for students in special education programs, advocates said this week.
“I’m not going to say it was a walk in the park, I’m not going to say we’re coming through with flying colors,” said Sherri Landis, executive director of The Arc in Pennsylvania. “There are families struggling.”
In May, a Philadelphia law firm sued the state, on behalf of two autistic students in Bucks County, alleging that Gov. Tom Wolf should have classified special education services as an essential service that could continue regardless of the state’s shutdown.
“It is literally impossible for nonverbal and partially verbal children to receive the education they are legally entitled to through online learning. And because of this, defendants have left my clients and thousands of other children like them on the side of the road,” said James Pepper, an attorney representing the families, whose names weren’t disclosed in court documents.
The state has not filed any response to the lawsuit and Eric Levis, a Department of Education spokesman, declined to comment on pending legislation on Friday.
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Chad Kenney gave both sides 15 days to agree on a schedule to settle any issues that need to be resolved before he decides whether to issue a preliminary injunction in the case.
Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said that he hopes that district efforts to communicate to parents about what services can be provided will limit the number of lawsuits from families upset about the school closure. DiRocco said that he thinks school district officials were effective at communicating to parents what services they’d be able to continue providing and why some services simply wouldn’t be available due to social-distancing restrictions.
“They did that to the best of their ability,” he said. “Districts worked really hard at it.”
Some one-on-one service, including tutoring and physical therapy, can’t be done with social-distancing restrictions, DiRocco said.
Roughly 17 percent of Pennsylvania school students have been identified as needing special education services, according to the Department of Education. That amounts to roughly 300,000 children.
State guidelines indicates that when school resumes, local school officials are supposed to meet to determine whether and how the school should provide services to make up for “any skills that may have been lost during the closure within a reasonable timeframe.”
There are multiple concerns, Landis said. On one level, schools provide a vital opportunity for special education students to be included in a community with their peers. But also, there are real concerns about whether students identified as needing special education will see dramatic regression without access to the services they get in school, she said.
Landis said that in many cases, state, regional intermediate units and local school districts made resources available online to help parents of students adjust.
The key was that parents had to pick up much of the slack to help their children in ways that they’d normally depend on school staff to do.
“One of the most amazing things we’re seeing is that the parent engagement has been amazing,” Landis said. “I’m not saying we didn’t have struggles.”
In addition, it was clear that more wealthy school districts were better positioned to pivot to help their special education students.
“COVID-19 has pointed out inequities across the board,” she said. “Education is one of those victims. Even when COVID-19 is gone, there will be inequities.”
The guidance from the state regarding reopening schools in the fall allows schools to reopen after July 1 after the local school board approves a health and safety plan explaining how the district will manage concerns about coronavirus.
DiRocco said many districts will be looking to start school early to help kids make up ground lost during the pandemic closure and to try to get school days in before there’s a resurgence of coronavirus.
In addition to that, though, special education students can be provided extended school year programming over the summer.
In areas of the state where the counties have entered the green phase of the state’s reopening strategy, it appears that schools should be able to resume in-person special education services even before the July 1 date.
