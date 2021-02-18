The New Englander Banquet Center, a setting normally for events like weddings and grand dinners, had a different feel Thursday.
The large room inside the Neshannock Township complex instead was home to a vaccination clinic where 2,000 people came to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic was put on by Wahlberg Family Pharmacies, which had an online registration portal for residents to sign up beginning last week. The spots, however, were claimed rapidly.
"For this clinic, I think it was filled up in 25 minutes," said Kylee Lewis, clinical care coordinator and pharmacist for Wahlberg. "They go pretty quickly. This one, with our new requirements of doing the (Phase) 1A, that opened up some spots for people with cancellations, so we had more local people being able to snag those appointments."
Pennsylvania is still vaccinating people who fall into the first phase, which includes residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities as well as health care workers. People over 65 and those with certain high-risk conditions also fall into Phase 1A.
Workers from the pharmacy began setting up for the clinic by 6:30 a.m., while eager residents showed up just as early. One man arrived at 6:15 a.m., but had to return because his appointment wasn't until 9:35 a.m.
The pharmacy also held clinics in Grove City, Meadville and Greenville, including one held entirely in drive-thru fashion. Another clinic is scheduled for Friday in Farrell.
"We always have the ability to go out to cars for people who are severely handicapped or elderly and can't get in," Lewis said. "The one nice thing with this location is there's plenty of space to queue people up so nobody's outside in the elements. With this large space, we can wrap people around and get everyone inside. Nobody was outside, which is what we're aiming for."
Lewis offered some motivation for those who could be skeptical of the vaccine, saying the risks of catching COVID-19 are higher than the risks associated with the vaccine.
"With a virus, you don't know what your illness might be," she said. "You might get a stuffy nose or you might end up on a ventilator or worse. With the vaccine, you might have a sore arm or have a headache for a day or two. With a little bit of rest, fluid and ibuprofen, you're fine in a couple days. I think the most important thing about the vaccine is to get to protect other people as well — protecting our older population and those at high risk."
