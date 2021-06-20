This week's Wednesday downtown cleanup location will be the Riverwalk Park.
Volunteers should meet at the park next to The Confuence at 8:30 a.m. There they will help trim the landscape, pull out bushes, plant new plants, clear some riverfront views (small saws and possibly chainsaws needed) and pressure wash. Volunteers can bring a pressure washer and hose. New Visions for Lawrence County has the capacity for five running at once.
The group will also be putting up new flags, banners and doing overall beautification of the park in preparation for the Summer Concert Live! series that starts Friday and other summer events at the park.
New Visions has partnered with the mayor’s office, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Tri-County CleanWays and the May Emma Hoyt Foundation to target areas for revitalization.
Volunteers for upcoming events may contact Angie Urban, director at New Visions, at (724) 991-1957.
