+2 Mahoningtown residents react to train derailment Christina Funera for her 47 years has lived in the same Mahoningtown home, where the familiar sound of passing trains blends into the background.

Cleanup efforts commenced in the wee hours of Thursday morning after a nine-car section of a 216-car Norfolk-Southern train derailed in Mahoningtown on Wednesday night.

The toppled cars spilled soybeans and barium sulfate powder and demolished an old iron railroad bridge over the Mahoning River.

An army of workers dressed in orange safety vests and hardhats were at the tracks near Route 108 Thursday morning working to connect giant hooks to one of the overturned train cars at the entrance to the bridge. The car was nose-down, hanging over a steep bank. As its front end teetered and it threatened to plunge into the river, the crews successfully managed to pull it back onto level land on Montgomery Avenue. Their work was going to continue throughout the day with clearing more cars from the bridge.

The bridge was severely damaged by the crash, New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said, adding, “it's going to have to be replaced.”

The rail tracks also were broken up at that location.

That will put that section of the rail line out of commission until repairs are made.

The cars that derailed overturned on the bridge, according to Chad Strobel, Lawrence County director of public safety, who was at the scene Thursday morning. Two men who manned the train were not injured.

The road in that area was closed overnight and throughout the day Thursday.

After the roads were initially closed, emergency responders immediately contacted Norfolk Southern and the state Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about the incident, Kobbe explained.

A statement issued Thursday morning by Norfolk Southern was that no hazardous materials were involved and no injuries were reported.

“Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site,” the railroad company's statement said.

Strobel, said the call for the derailment came in shortly after 11, “and at first we didn't know how many cars were involved.”

They eventually learned there were no hazardous chemicals in the cars that upended. Only two cars were leaking, and one contained barium sulfate, a nonhazardous powder. The other contained soybean.

Strobel said only small quantities had leaked out.

Barium sulfate is an odorless white crystalline inorganic compound that is insoluble in water. It occurs as the mineral barite, which is the main commercial source of barium and materials prepared from it. Barium sulfatestypically is used in the medical industry to help doctors examine the esophagus, stomach and intestine using X-rays or computed tomography in body scanning.

The North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department patroled one side of the tracks overnight on Montgomery Avenue and the New Castle Fire Department manned the other end, Kobbe said. The New Castle police kept traffic out Thursday morning.

“We used an app we through the Deparmtent of Transportation to contact the railroad and find out what was in the cars,” Strobel said. He said the railroad crews arrived at the scene around 1 a.m.

“Wrecking crews arrived around 4 or 5 a.m.," Strobel said. "They started operations as soon as daylight broke. They got the train separated, got one car off the tracks, and a second one, containing the soybean, was in the process of being removed.

“It's a normal size train that comes through here,” he said of its size. They learned the train was heading to Youngstown when the derailment occurred.