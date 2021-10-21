“Clays for Nathan,” a sporting clays fundraiser in support of Nathan Pelletier and his family, will take place Saturday at the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Association, 3380 N. Mill St., Wampum.
Nathan, the 7-year-old son of former New Castle residents Jeremy and Jamie Pelletier, is battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer, and currently undergoing a year-long chemotherapy regimen at the Cleveland Clinic.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and also includes a station gun event, prizes, basket raffles, 50/50 and lunch catered by Los Amigos.
Cost is $75 per person, which includes 100 sporting clay targets, a meal and T-shirt. Shells are not included. The event will take place rain or shine.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/clays-for-nathan-tickets-170165990057. For more information, contact Zach Cowher at (724) 730-9740 or spccowher@gmail.com. In addition to the sporting clays fundraiser, a GoFundMe page to benefit the Pelletier family has been set up at gofundme.com/f/nathans-battle-with-lch.
