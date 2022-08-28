The calendar says 2022, but anyone visiting downtown New Castle may have had to double check.

The 16th annual Memories Car Cruise took over East Washington Street with hundreds of classic cars lining the roadway.

Event organizers were hoping for favorable weather after last year’s show was cut short due to rain and got what they were looking for with bright sunshine all day.

The event featured raffles, prizes and a concert featuring The Dorals and the Gemtones of Pittsburgh.

Classic car cruise takes over downtown

1 of 3

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.