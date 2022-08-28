Classic car cruise takes over downtown

Randy Acierno of Wicked Images Custom Art in Youngstown works on freehand custom automotive art on a 1973 Volkswagen Beetle owned by Richard and Kami Williams of New Castle seen in the background.
Sisters, left Lilly Anderson, 14, and Luet Zak, 21, of New Castle dance in the street to one of several DJs playing during Sunday's Memorie's Car Cruise on East Washington Street.
A small crowd braved the heat late Sunday afternoon on East Washington Street to look at the classic cars, while most attendees gathered on the sidewalks to hide in the shade during the 16th annual Memories Car Cruise held in downtown New Castle. Another photo, see page A2.
The calendar says 2022, but anyone visiting downtown New Castle may have had to double check.
The 16th annual Memories Car Cruise took over East Washington Street with hundreds of classic cars lining the roadway.
Event organizers were hoping for favorable weather after last year’s show was cut short due to rain and got what they were looking for with bright sunshine all day.
The event featured raffles, prizes and a concert featuring The Dorals and the Gemtones of Pittsburgh.
Sisters, left Lilly Anderson, 14, and Luet Zak, 21, of New Castle dance in the street to one of several DJs playing during Sunday's Memorie's Car Cruise on East Washington Street.
A small crowd braved the heat late Sunday afternoon on East Washington Street to look at the classic cars, while most attendees gathered on the sidewalks to hide in the shade during the 16th annual Memories Car Cruise held in downtown New Castle. Another photo, see page A2.
Randy Acierno of Wicked Images Custom Art in Youngstown works on freehand custom automotive art on a 1973 Volkswagen Beetle owned by Richard and Kami Williams of New Castle seen in the background.
