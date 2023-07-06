A Clarion County woman is facing eight drug-related charges following a search by New Castle police.
Courtney Ann Marie Scott, 31, of Clarion, is charged with two counts of contraband and possession of a contraband substance, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession with intent to deliver.
Police were first called to a Sampson Street residence at 9:59 a.m. June 26 for because Scott had overdosed. It was discovered Scott, who recovered, had an active bench warrant for her arrest out of Butler County, leading police to place her into custody.
While at New Castle police headquarters, a search was conducted in her backpack, where police reportedly found multiple empty stamp bags, two Trazodone pills, a bottle of Zoloft with empty stamp bags inside of it, 2.2 gross grams of suspected heroin with fentanyl and a bag containing a Chore Boy scrubber.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
