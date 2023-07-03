The Lawrence County Historical Society got the chance to teach and have county students experience the history and significance of the American Civil War.
The society recently finished its annual Civil War Series, which featured three weeks of lessons and presentations and concluded with a trip to Gettysburg on June 24.
“I thought it was pretty successful. We had a very nice group of students and adults,” said society intern Nicholas Cardamon. “Everyone was very interested and engaged with the program.”
The program is held annually for county fifth- and sixth-grade students.
From June 8 to 22, classes were taught by Frank Lorello, a former teacher who has a 30-plus year extensive knowledge of the Civil War.
In addition to regular information about the war, the classes also instructed students on the history of the war for Lawrence County and featured re-enactors and demonstrations.
The lessons touched on how the county was a hotspot of anti-slavery sentiment and operated several hideaways for former slaves on the Underground Railroad, as well as having avid supporters of President Abraham Lincoln.
As a result, one in five Lawrence County residents enlisted in service for the Union. Key locals formed two units “The Roundheads” and “Battery B,” which saw action at the Second Battle of Bull Run, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Vicksburg and Gettysburg.
During the Gettysburg trip, the students and their families visited the Gettysburg National Military Park and Museum, touring the battlefield with different tour guides.
The group watched a documentary film that highlighted the lead up to the battle, the battle plans and mistakes made by both sides during the battle and the different historical figures that were a part of it.
The group saw different statues and monuments of different Union and Confederate figures.
The students also got to pretend to load shells into different artillery cannons, showcasing how long it took to reload the shells during the battle.
Following the museum, the group visited the “Jennie Wade House.”
It is another museum at the home of Jennie Wade, who, at 20, was the only civilian killed during the battle on July 3, 1863, via a stray bullet entering the house. She had been baking bread for Union soldiers when she was shot.
The group then had dinner at Gettysburg College, where they heard famous ghost stories from Gettysburg.
Cardamon said the students enjoyed the trip, learning about the battle’s history.
Cardamon, who lives in Hermitage and graduated from Slippery Rock University in May, has been an intern for the society since January.
“I am very interested in working around local history,” Cardamon said.
Cardamon said he loves learning about different “building blocks” of history, of how one historical event can lead to another, which he calls “The stories behind the stories.”
He said it is his dream to work with the Smithsonian Institution, researching documents and planning events for the public.
