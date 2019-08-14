The Citywide Development Corp. will wait until January to reorganize its members.
At its annual meeting yesterday, board members opted to wait until January, after the local elections, to elect officers.
Faces on the board also might change. The nine members of the CDC, who are appointed by the mayor, serve staggered terms. Terms of board chairman Tim Fulkerson, secretary Angie Urban and councilman Paul Stefano all expired July 31.
Fulkerson, who also is a member of city council, asked that Stefano be replaced by council president Bill Panella.
He said Stefano has asked to be replaced, and that although Panella will leave city council, he is running for city controller and is expected to continue as a city official.
Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, in attendance, agreed to make the appointment and to send a letter to city council.
The board is also expected to act in January on bylaw changes which include a code of Conduce and Conflict of Interest statement.
