New Castle’s Citywide Development Corporation welcomed two new board members in the last two months.
New to the board are Tom Sabol, of The AM Group, and Stuart Day, a small business owner who works in real estate with Keller Williams are the latest additions to the 10-person board. Other members are Dale Turner of PNC Bank, Angie Urban from New Visions for Lawrence County, Katie Seminara-DeToro of Pizza Joe’s, Stan Magusiak, city councilman Bryan Cameron and city workers Shawn Anderson, Stephanie Dean and Robert Lyles.
The CDC received a Neighborhood Assistance Program grant and is working in partnership with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership for the North Hill HOMES Project, which will help with blight reduction, increased tax revenue for the city, county and school district as well as reduce risk of properties falling into disrepair or going to a sheriff’s sale.
The North Hill HOMES Project assists individuals who are unable to afford taxes or insurance, lifting them to qualify for the housing rehab and/or lead hazard control programs of LCCAP. The CDC’s NAP funds will be used for up to $1,000 of one year of homeowner’s insurance and one year of backed local, school and county taxes. The amount of assistance from these funds will also be included in a lien that LCCAP will file, placing a five-year non-monetary lien on the property for the amount of assistance the client received (every year reduced by 20 percent). The North Hill HOMES Project will be able to assist 40-50 families, and funding comes from the First National Bank and Holistic Industries.
If interested in being involved in the program or want more information, contact Mayor Chris Frye at (724) 656-3515.
The CDC is also accepting proposals to fill a community development coordinator role through Sept. 15. The coordinator will focus on implementing community development projects in the City of New Castle with an emphasis on the central business district, neighborhood stabilization, community building, and economic revitalization. The coordinator will be required to manage a variety of construction, development, and planning initiatives. More information can be found at www.newcastlepa.org
The Citywide Development Corporation board will be doing an organizational strategic planning session soon, as well as, beginning work with ReCast City LLC, who works with local leaders across the country to create great places that build energy, increase the number of good paying jobs, fill storefronts, and make people proud of where they’re from; all by bringing small-scale manufacturing businesses into the forefront.
The CDC board meetings are open to the public and held on the third Tuesday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
