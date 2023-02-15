The Citywide Development Corporation is looking for a new executive director.
Among the responsibilities, the executive director will help lead implementation efforts for the “Hometown Blueprint Plan” and oversee revitalization efforts for the city.
Board Chair Angie Urban said the NCCDC was started in 2014 by former Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo as a “key element” of the Hometown Blueprint Plan, and the city’s Act 47 exit strategy.
The city has a deadline of February 2024 to exit Act 47, which it has been in since 2007.
“The NCCDC is a work in progress, but I have a lot of hope for it in 2023,” Urban said. “It’s on the verge of hiring new leadership to implement the plans that have been developed for the city.”
Added Urban: “The NCCDC is in the process of building leadership and strong organizational capacity, ensuring broad community engagement, and forging partnerships across sectors. A lot of important foundational work has been initiated to allow for the implementation to begin in 2023.”
Urban said the director position will allow for the expansion of the capacity for the city to fund the resources and partners to take the plan implementation to the next level.
“We have seen a plethora of consultants over the last couple of years who have offered great recommendations to move our community forward,” Urban said. “It is time to put ‘boots on the ground’ and implement these recommendations.”
The Hometown Blueprint Plan is building upon the strategies outlined in the city’s 2015 Riverwalk Trail Plan, the county’s Forward Lawrence 2021 plan, the creation of the NCCDC and the consulting recommendations of Recast City and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation in 2021.
The plan has five goals, which are: Establishing and promoting a fresh brand for the City of New Castle, coordinating an entrepreneurial ecosystem for business recruitment and retention, facilitating move-in ready spaces for downtown business and housing, activating downtown to enhance the quality of life and enhancing downtown through design and beautification.
This plan is being overseen by the NCCDC, the city, the blueprint council and New Visions for Lawrence County, which formed the Downtown New Castle Partnership.
The partnership has five subcommittees, which are focused on real estate/building economic vitality, small business support, beautification/open spaces/parks and recreation, marketing and events and governance and operations.
The real estate committee is focusing on the NCCDC purchasing or managing key parcels of property, to make it move-in ready, such as in the one-block area of East Washington Mill and Mercer Streets.
The committee is also working to make sure city ordinances and policies are strong and help support downtown enhancements.
The small business committee is working to establish an “entrepreneurial ecosystem” in the city, and to engage with downtown business owners in regular meetups.
The city is already working to address one of the goals of that committee by looking to hire a “main street manager,” which would be shared between the city and the NCCDC and be a point of contact for downtown businesses and events.
The third committee, on beatification, open spaces and parks and recreation, is working on creating an attractive flow for downtown, through facade improvements, a streetscape plan, enhancing public art and reactivating the city’s tree commission.
The committee is also working to enhance public spaces for activities and programming, such as the vacant lot on Apple Way and Zambelli Park, as well as improving parking downtown.
The marketing and events committee is looking to invest in downtown programming and events, enhance the branding and understanding of the NCCDC and focus on the city’s message of “one is here,” through marketing and social media.
The governance and operations committee is looking to help with the hiring of the NCCDC executive director and shared main street manager roles, align with key partners in the city, county and state and celebrate and enhance diversity, equity and inclusion.
The NCCDC has operated for almost five years under the direction of a volunteer board of directors, with the executive director to be the first staff person, who would oversee the community and economic development activities of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.