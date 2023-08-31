Every month, the New Castle Code Enforcement Department keeps a list of properties it determines should be demolished.
As of Aug. 7, there are 41 residential properties between the eight city wards and four commercial properties. However, according to city Solicitor Ted Saad, being on the list doesn’t necessarily mean the properties will be demolished.
“There’s no determination that any of these will be put out to bid,” Saad said.
Saad said when code inspects a property it believes should be demolished, a notice is sent to the property owner with a timeline to make improvements. He said there are times when property owners will appeal to the city’s housing code board of appeals or work out an agreement with the city to renovate or demolish.
Saad also said it is ultimately up to city council to approve which properties are demolished and to sign agreements or contracts for demolition.
There are no properties on the list scheduled for demolition, Saad said.
The four commercial properties include the former FirstMerit building at 25 N. Mill St., the former Universal Rundle/Patches Place building at 217 N. Mill St., 121 E. Long Ave. and 327 E. Long Ave.
The FirstMerit building, a county repository property, is scheduled to be demolished by Michigan-based Dore & Associates, to be paid by the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County and the City of New Castle, while the Lawrence County Human Services Center, who owns the Rundle building, is planning to demolish the building.
Both spaces are set to be turned into green spaces.
The property at 121 E. Long Ave. is owned by the family and estate of the late Joe Betters, who is planning to pay for the demolition of the property in the future.
In the First Ward, the properties on code’s suggested demolition list are 322 N. Beaver St. and 1008 N. Beaver St.
The property at 322 N. Beaver St. is currently on appeal, while a consent agreement was signed for 1008 N. Beaver St., meaning it is ready for demolition.
In the Second Ward, the listed properties are 720 Carlisle St., 415 E. Sheridan Ave., 306 E. Meyer Ave., 904 Delaware Ave., 132 E. Northview Ave. and 227 E. Fairmount Ave.
The property at 720 Carlisle St. is on appeal, 415 E. Sheridan Ave. is ready for demolition and 904 Delaware Ave. was damaged due to a fire.
In the Third Ward, the properties are 226 N. Crawford Ave., 709 Countyline St., 412 Martin St., 115 S. Ray St., 107 N. Crawford Ave. and 710 Brooklyn Ave.
The property at 115 S. Ray St. is on appeal while 107 N. Crawford Ave. was damaged due to a fire.
In the Fourth Ward, the properties are 504 Pearson St., 1230 Randolph St., 919 Adams St., 618 Superior St., 1027 Maryland Ave. and 820 Harrison St.
The properties at 1230 Randolph St. and 618 Superior St. are ready for demolition, with the former damaged in a fire.
In the Fifth Ward, the properties are 1116 Summit St., 1503 Huron Ave., 504 E. Division St., 1011 Agnew St., 419 E. Reynolds St., 507 E. Lutton St., 511 Electric St., 1715 Pennsylvania Ave. and 518 Electric St.
The properties of 504 E. Division St., 507 E. Lutton St. and 1715 Pennsylvania Ave. were damaged by fires and ready for demolition, as is 518 Electric St. with consent agreements signed with the owners of 518 Electric and 504 E. Division.
In the Sixth Ward, the properties are 308 Bell Ave., 802 W. Washington St., 11 Obrien Ave., 618 Etna St. and 405 Burke St. The property at 405 Burke St. was damaged in a fire.
In the Seventh Ward, the properties are 611 N. Ashland Ave., 103 S. Liberty St. and 9 W. Madison Ave.
The property at 103 S. Liberty St. is on appeal while the property at 9 W. Madison Ave. is ready for demolition after a consent agreement was signed.
In the Eighth Ward, the properties are 816 ½ S. Jefferson St., 1505 ½ S. Jefferson St. and 1426 S. Jefferson St.
The property at 1505 ½ S. Jefferson St. is on appeal, while the property at 816 ½ S. Jefferson St. was damaged in a fire and ready for demolition.
