Spreading awareness is a main theme of Saturday's Juneteenth celebration in the city.
It's only fitting the holiday — which has come into the mainstream lexicon across America recently, but especially last year in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death — is now on the verge of becoming a national holiday. The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would make Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill passed the House on Wednesday and now awaits the signature of President Joe Biden to make it the 12th federal holiday.
"Juneteenth is one of the oldest celebrated holidays in America, but at the same time it's fairly new up north up this way," said David Ward, one of the organizers for the event. "A lot of people don't know about it. We want to spread awareness. We want people to talk about Juneteenth so much that they're looking forward to next year's event. If we do that I feel like we met our goal. Juneteenth today I look at as a day to celebrate our freedom in America."
Festivities will occur between 3 to 9 p.m. on the corner of East Reynolds and Jefferson streets behind the Ebenezer Church of God In Christ. There will also be games, a live DJ, bounce houses, vendors, a guest speaker and free food — lots of it.
"I think our food is going to be the selling point," Ward said. "There's going to be plenty of food for everyone and to just get a little bit of a taste of our culture.
Ward said perhaps the first celebration of the holiday in the city was in 2016, but it died down until last year. He, along with AJ Clark, Ryenn Micaletti, Mark Wallace, Donelle Searcy and Jazelle Dennis make up the committee from Be. (pronounced "Be Period."), which is putting on this year's event. Even still, he said he didn't learn about the holiday until 2017.
"We're not putting any cultures down, but we just want respect," said Ward, who is poised to take a seat next year on New Castle's city council after winning in May's primary. "That's the biggest thing."
Which is all the more reason for Saturday, and especially as American race relations spurred protests worldwide in the wake of Floyd's death by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in April.
"Did we make any progress (in the last year)? Barely," Ward said. "It's been like this for the last 60 to 70 years. Derek Chauvin and his trial was the first step. With Juneteenth being (*likely being) passed as a federal holiday, that was a major step for us, but we want to see more changing for us."
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf formally recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday known as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” in 2019. Many states have similar proclamations.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
