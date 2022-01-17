New Castle might be known as the Fireworks Capital of the World for the bright displays that light up the sky.
For now residents would concede if they could just have their neighborhoods lit up with working streetlights. Councilman Eric Ritter during his comment period at Thursday’s meeting said he’s been approached by a few city residents about dark streets.
“All over town,street lights are out,” Ritter said. “I counted from the Shenango Township line to downtown New Castle on East Washington Street and there are 13 streetlights out.”
Mayor Chris Frye noted the city pays Penn Power for the streetlights. A city electrician, after a schedule change, will be working evenings to identify more lights that are out.
“There’s a lot of them,” Frye said. “We recognized that last year and we’ll continue to make a push.”
Another solution residents can take advantage of is by calling Penn Power and reporting the number located on each pole as faulty.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, council unanimously approved a conditional use request for by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission for a multiple family home for women in recovery from opioid or substance abuse. The house is located at 220 N. Liberty St. in Mahoningtown.
The home could serve multiple families. At the absolute maximum capacity, it could serve three-to-four adults and six children.
Council approved a $500 repository bid by Raymond Aidoo on a house at 319 N. Shenango St. Aidoo purchased a surety bond. A repository bid by Famous LLC — Thomas Casey was denied for 111 E. North St. was denied. That apartment building is in the process of being demolished due to its dilapidated status.
Council referred several items to Frye, including a two-year lease with New Castle Sportsplex for the dek hockey rink near Cunningham Park and the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center and a work authorization form for the Riverwalk Multi-Modal Loop System.
