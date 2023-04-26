April Brightshue promised God if she survived a life-threatening surgery, she would somehow pay it forward.
Brightshue has kept her word.
The New Castle woman, who has fought serious health issues for most of her 51 years, collects clothing, household items and more and gives them to those in need. She runs the operation from her one-car garage at her 713 Court St. home on the city’s East Side.
Although she prefers folks to make appointments before coming to her home, they still show up at all hours seven days week. She’s had up to six or seven vehicles in her driveway at one time.
Working from her unheated garage without electricity, Brightshue has helped folks who lost homes to fires and in need of baby nursery items. She once made a man’s day after giving him a pair of shoes.
“She does work very hard on this,” said friend Danika Fischer, 33, of New Castle. “A lot of times she’s out here until 2 or 3 in the morning. When it’s cold outside, she’s out here sorting through things.”
Brightshue plans to apply for nonprofit status for what she wants to call Community Pay it Forward. In the meantime, she’s looking for more donations, volunteers and people in need of items.
“I have a lot of donors who bring me stuff,” she said. “It’s free. Just bring your own bags.”
Born with a twisted stomach, Brightshue battled bowel troubles as a teenager and cervical cancer at age 18. She had a hysterectomy at 25 and has experienced ongoing digestive issues with chronic constipation.
Brightshue has lost track of the number of doctors she’s seen and medical tests she’s undergone. Unable to work, she gets Social Security disability.
In February 2022, Brightshue underwent an expected five-hour surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital. It took 12 hours due to complications. Her anticipated five-day hospital stay stretched to 30 days.
“I had every complication,” Brightshue said.
“I bled out 21 minutes into the surgery and they had to do measures to keep me alive.”
Three times she came home from the hospital. Three times she returned by ambulance. Brightshue lost 25 pounds and muscle, and needed to learn to walk again. When she returned home, she needed 24-hour care.
Not very religious, she believes, however, that her faith in God got her through everything.
“I was crying and I was in so much pain and on a liquid diet,” Brightshue said. “God was like ‘OK, you’ve had enough.’ He held my hand and my life has changed.”
While healing, she had begun accepting donations of items for her give-away.
“I have a lot of donors who bring me stuff faithfully,” said the daughter of Linda and Tom Herb of Enon Valley and granddaughter of Donna Margus of Harrisville.
Brightshue organizes the clothing by sizes and neatly displays everything. She’s in need of more shelving.
Although she walks with a cane, she gets a lot of help from friend Thomas Funk.
“He’s my soldier,” she said about the 26-year-old New Castle man.“He’s my best friend, my supporter. He’s given me my life.”
Brightshue only accepts items that are in good shape. She can be reached on her Facebook page through messenger to make donations or for if in need of items.
