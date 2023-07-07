A New Castle woman received four years probation for her role in an Aug. 24 drug bust that resulted in the seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, cash and guns.
Elizabeth Grace Basham, 37, was arrested last year after state agents searched the East Side home she shared with Dennis James Reid, 47.
Agents seized more than a quarter-pound of cocaine and another 2.2 pounds of cocaine from a storage unit on New Butler Road.
Agents also found an assault rifle, shotgun, revolver and quantities of cash and ammunition from the couple’s home.
The agents reported through an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Lawrence County, they learned Reid was distributing cocaine and heroin in the New Castle area.
He has a felony drug conviction in Michigan from 2002, making it illegal for him to have a gun.
Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto handed down Basham’s sentence on Wednesday and will sentence Reid at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.