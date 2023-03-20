A city woman is charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest.
New Castle police said Kathleen Micahly Minerd, 32, was sitting against fencing of the power substation near Green Street around 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, appearing to be under the influence.
The complaint states Minerd had an active bench warrant, and she resisted arrest by pinching, attempting to bite and later kicking an officer in the forehead.
While at the New Castle police station, police reportedly found a bag with an unknown white powder, two straws and a glass pipe in her purse.
Minerd is charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor simple assault and resisting arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
