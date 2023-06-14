The City of New Castle website at newcastlepa.org and the city email have been restored.
Due to a technical issue, the website and all emails sent to the website had been down since Monday. The issue was resolved around noon Wednesday.
Residents and visitors can still contact city hall by phone at (724) 656-3510 or in-person at 230 N. Jefferson St.
