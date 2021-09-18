Trick-or-treating in the City of New Castle is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The New Castle Police Department said it will have extra officers out to ensure a safe night for all and will also be handing out candy from cruisers.
Among safety tips, the police are reminding residents to make sure costumes and wigs are fire-resistant and if children are out late they should have some reflective material on them. Adults should accompany children, but if they are alone they should stay in well-lit neighborhoods, not go in stranger's houses and set a plan on when to return home. Children should not eat treats until they get home and are reminded to put down phones and pay attention when crossing streets.
Motorists are asked to watch for children on roadways, medians and curbs and to drive carefully. New or inexperienced drivers are discouraged from driving on Halloween night.
