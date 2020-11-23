City, townships affected by water main break

Repairs were still being made Monday after a Sunday morning water main break in Neshannock Township.
The break forced residents in New Castle, Union Township, Shenango Township, Hickory Township, Neshannock Township and Mahoning Township into a boil-water advisory, which was issued late Sunday by Pennsylvania American Water. The company was still making repairs on the break near the intersection of Wilmington Road and Clen More Boulevard in the North Hill.
Pennsylvania American Water spokesman Gary Lobaugh said in a statement the company experienced a loss in positive water pressure on Sunday at water storage tanks in Union Township and Neshannock Township following a 12-inch water main break. The broken main limited the company’s ability to replenish the water storage tanks and local system.
A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back‑pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.
Pennsylvania American Water provided residents with three tankers stationed in the Lawrence Village Plaza parking lot, the Neshannock Municipal Building and the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township.
Repairs were expected to be completed by Monday evening, but residents in the six communities are under the boil water advisory until further notice. For more information on the advisory and a map of the affected area, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.