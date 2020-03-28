Municipal garbage collection will end in the city on March 31 as a three-year contract with Aiken Refuse goes into effect the following day.
If residents currently put their garbage out Sunday night for a Monday pickup or on Monday night for Tuesday pickup, they are asked to use blue bags that week.
Beginning April 1, residents will need to apply the tags they received through the mail from Aiken to a bag of the resident’s choice in order for the refuse to be picked up.
Residents can reference the color-coded maps in their welcome packets to see what day their garbage will be picked up.
If residents still have not received a package from Aiken with their tags or need more information, they can go to www.aikenrefuse.com and click on the New Castle residents tab.
Residents can also pay for the service through the website as well.
