The New Castle Public Library building will soon be under new ownership.
During a special meeting Wednesday, city council agreed to allow the library board to create a separate nonprofit entity to govern the library.
From there, city officials will sign an agreement with the new entity to transfer the library property.
“I truly think it’s way past due,” said library Director Andrew Henley. “I think our community has really invested so much into this building, that, as an entity, the New Castle Public Library would be able to have the equity that they need in order to make improvements within the building.”
Added Henley: “I think what we are seeing is the start of a new chapter for us.”
A formal lease was never made between the library and the city in the building’s 43-year history.
With a new entity governing it, the library will be able to apply for different grants that can be used to help with different capital improvement projects, such as replacing the elevator, which has been out-of-service since November and would cost around $132,000 to replace.
As such, council allowed Henley to apply for a grant through T-Mobile to help fund the project if received.
“We’re hopeful. I say diamonds are made out from pressure, so let’s see if this one is a diamond as well,” Henley said.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said the city has been in discussions with library officials on this proposal for months.
He said as a separate entity, the library and the building will be fully independent from the city, allowing the library to make any improvements to the building without city approval.
“In the future, if they want to sell the property, the city will have the right of first refusal to purchase it back,” Saad said.
Added Henley: “All of the finances actually were structured (previously) as if we owned the building. When it was discovered that we didn’t, it really didn’t change the finances. Nothing changes on our balance sheet. It will still be the same expenses.”
Henley said the Lawrence County Federated Library System recently became a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, and that the other two county libraries, the Ellwood City Area Public Library and the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, are nonprofits as well.
He said it shouldn’t take long to form a 501(c)(3) with the state, while it could take longer to get its tax exemption status from the Internal Revenue Service, the latter of which doesn’t affect the transfer of ownership of the building.
Councilman Terry Rodgers said this is a positive for the library to allow it to stay downtown and said with a planned green space area at the site of the former FirstMerit Building across the street, community members will be able to read and socialize together in the space.
“I think it’s a good move for the library. I think it’s a good move for us,” Rodgers said.
Henley said fixing the elevator would be “phase one” regarding long-term improvements to the building, as there is HVAC and electricity in the building that has stayed the same since the building was built in 1979.
“We’re looking to hopefully kick off a fundraising effort to make these capital improvements,” Henley said.
Henley said once the library has ownership, an agreement can be signed with the elevator company to fix the elevator.
Henley added as a district-wide library that serves Lawrence, Mercer, Butler and Armstrong counties, he hopes this is a big step forward in order to better serve the community in the future and to be a “model library” for others to follow.
