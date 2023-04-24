New Castle will spend more than $1 million for the third straight year in citywide paving efforts this summer.
City council approved a $1,199,694.88 bid from Wampum-based Youngblood Paving for the 2023 paving project during Thursday’s council meeting.
“Over the past two years we have worked strategically to pave as many streets as possible throughout the city with the amount of funds and time that we have available,” said City Administrator Chris Frye. “Our public works department is continually working to identify the streets that need the most immediate attention and, in coordination with RAR Engineering, compiling the list making recommendations.”
The bid includes 22 base bid roads to be paved. These include:
•3rd Street from West Clayton Street to Madison Avenue;
•Almira Avenue from East Washington Street to Franklin Avenue;
•Blaine Street from Winter Avenue to the north end of Euclid Avenue;
•Cascade Street from Route 168 to the crossover pipe;
•Cumberland Avenue from North Crawford Street to North Mulbery Street;
•East Miller Avenue from Morris Street to South Jefferson Street;
•East North Street from Mill Street to Jefferson Street;
•East Northview Avenue from Highland Avenue to Delaware Avenue;
•East Terrace Avenue from Morris Street to Hanna Street;
•Fairmount Avenue from Highland Avenue to Audley Avenue;
•Frank Avenue on Huron Street 318 feet east;
•Gibson Avenue from Addis Street to Castle Street;
•Glendale Avenue from East Hillcrest Avenue to Edgewood Avenue;
•Hazel Street from East Washington Street to Thorpe Street;
•Lacock Street from South Liberty Street to South Lafayette Street;
•Marshall Avenue from East Washington Street to Franklin Avenue;
•Moody Avenue from Wilmington Road to Jefferson Street;
•Sheridan Avenue from Mercer Street to Carlisle Street;
•Vogan Street from East Washington Street to Cascade Street;
•South Jefferson Street from Reynolds Street to Engine House Way;
•West Chartes Street from South Jefferson Street to Moravia Street;
•Williams Street from the dead end to Reynolds Street.
Earlier in March, city officials stated the city allocated $1,165,414 for paving, of which $475,000 comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and $690,414 through its capital improvement program budget. Columbia Gas will reimburse the city approximately $34,280.88, which will go toward the paving costs.
The streets on this year’s schedule are pulled from the city’s master paving list.
