New Castle’s city council is ready to shine a light on utility poles that need maintenance.
Earlier this year, Councilman Eric Ritter brought up that more than several streetlights along East Washington Street as well as in other parts of the city. The poles are owned and maintained by Penn Power, which will fix them if they are notified of a location or by the number on the pole.
On Thursday, council unanimously agreed to move forward with bids on a public utility audit for street lights and fire hydrants in the city after further discussion at Tuesday’s caucus meeting about more light problems.
“I’ve exhausted everything I could possibly think of on the streetlight problem on our end,” city chief financial officer Stephanie Dean said.
She said when she started working for the city 12 years ago, it was paying nearly $400,000 a month for city lights, but now it’s down closer to $300,000. Dean added the city pays for existence, not usage, on all the light poles in the city with the exception of the shorter black ones in the downtown area.
Despite calls to Penn Power by Mayor Chris Frye, the utility company said it won’t send a team to inspect the poles at night to find which ones need servicing and that it’s on the individuals or city to report them. Dean said the city had considered sending its electricians or even police officers to locate defective lights, but some poles lack the ID number.
Thus brings in the need for an audit.
“It’s going to cost us money no matter what we do whether we use our staff, so I did a search and there are companies out there that do an independent audit,” Dean said Tuesday. “We can make it as complex or as narrow as we want. Ideally, in my mind anyway, if we would have an independent utility audit, take our bills and do an inventory of the Penn Power lights in the city and put them on a map.”
She said there is a chance the audit will find lights the city isn’t paying for, but also the chance it’s paying for ones that don’t exist. The audit information would then be transferred to a new software service the public works department is using.
In other business Thursday, council approved Dom Joseph as the pro shop manager at Sylvan Heights Golf Course and appointed Melanie Mars to the planning commission board, where she previously was an alternate. Lawrence J. Williams was named an alternate to the planning board.
Council also approved a grant application for $50,000 for improvements to Bollinger Playground on West North Street and approved the administration to have the parking meters removed in the downtown.
