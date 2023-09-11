City council unanimously amended the city’s parades and assemblages ordinance to require a permit for gatherings of more than 25 people.
The ordinance is only required for events on city property.
The unanimous vote is largely in response to the June 10 fatal shooting at Bollinger Playground when more than 100 people were at the city park for a graduation park until 1 a.m. when the incident occurred.
This action was done during Thursday’s council meeting.
In other city news, bids were opened for paving work on Mill Street. This paving had to be bid out separately due to the work being financed with $50,000 in 2022 Lawrence County liquid fuel funding and matching funding from the city.
A formal agreement was approved with the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County for the future demolition of the former FirstMerit Bank Building on 25 N. Mill St.
The more than $644,000 project is being split between the county, through the Redevelopment Authority, and the city. It’s expected to begin the week of Sept. 18 and last through December. The city’s payment is to not exceed $324,300.
Formal resolutions were approved to allow the city to allocate $475,000 in its American Rescue Plan Act funding and to have the county give $800,000 in its ARPA funding to the city to help with the demolition and redevelopment of the area.
Resolutions were approved to have the city apply for a PA Gaming Local Share Account grant, a PA State Fire Commissioner Municipal Grant and a 2023 Pennsylvania American Water grant through the Firefighting Support Grant Program.
While the city is not certain yet what the Local Share Account grant would be used for so far, fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the PA American Water grant would be used to help pay for new fire hose nozzles, while the commissioner grant would be used for new equipment, with Kobbe wanting to get equipment to help deal with electric vehicle fires.
Council agreed to spend $2,400 from police forfeiture funds for graphics for new police vehicles from Sign Force 1, $1,586.55 from parking funds for a camera system upgrade in the city’s parking garage from ProTech and $4,500 for maintenance and service on the boilers at the police station and the city municipal building from Central Heating & Plumbing from the building maintenance fund.
A change order from Youngblood Paving was approved that decreases the 2023 city paving contract by $231,846.52, for a new total of $967,846.52.
This removes planned paving work on East North Street, East Terrace Avenue, Marshall Avenue and West Chartes Street, as there is planned gas company work there in 2024, removes work on Sheridan Avenue from Wilmington Road to North Mercer Street, and adds work on Dewey Avenue from Haus Avenue to Cascade Street.
A change order from Youngblood was approved increasing the work for the Enterprise Park project by $182,900, for a new total of $1,092,322.52, for lighting work.
The Enterprise Park project is a collaborative effort between the city, DON Enterprises and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation for a 10-block district in the city to improve truck access coming into the city from Route 65 and Route 422.
A $250,000 loan from the Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund was approved for Tim and Ken Fulkerson, to help their tenant, the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission at 24 E. Washington St.
The loan will be used to renovate and expand the commission to the second floor of the building by creating ten new office rooms, new restrooms and a 2,500 square-foot all-purpose room.
The pair originally asked for $300,000, but the limit for a single loan is $250,000.
Council approved three repository property purchases — three vacant lots on West Washington Street to the Lawrence County C.A.R.E.S. Center for $500 each.
The C.A.R.E.S. Center is looking to clear the overgrown weeds and vegetation, power wash the retaining wall there and maintain the space, possibly adding a gazebo in the future, according to Executive Director Holly Vete.
Two parcels of land on East Washington Street were officially transferred to the NCCDC for redevelopment.
