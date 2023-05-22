City council during a Thursday meeting agreed to spend $289,020 on vehicles and equipment for the New Castle Police Department.
Purchases include:
•Two 2023 Ford police utility vehicles at $41,985 and $38,435.
•A MX908 mass spectrometer device and supplies at $83,799.
•Ten in-car video cameras equipped with advanced license plate reader technology at $124,800 total.
The police vehicles will be paid for with police forfeiture funds. The spectrometer will be paid for using a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant, and the cameras will be paid for over the next five years from the PCCD funding.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the spectrometer detects drugs at small concentrated levels, can scan through materials like containers and can detect drug residue on different materials and objects.
“It helps establish probable cause. It’s a great tool to have,” Salem said. “It was too expensive for us to purchase historically.”
Salem said the device is similarly used by more than 100 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the country and can be shared with other local police departments.
During the meeting, The Rev. James A. Driskell of Christ Lutheran Church was officially sworn in as the chaplain for the police department.
Council also reappointed Melanie Mars to the city planning commission for a term to expire May 31, 2027, and appointed Michele Campbell, who holds a doctorate in psychology, to the New Castle library board to fill a term to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Library Director Andrew Henley said Campbell is a former superintendent and has been an assistant professor at Gannon University since 1985.
“We truly saw her experience with financial management, as well as the education field, to bring some different experience to our board,” Henley said.
The library’s summer reading program will run from June 1 through the end of August.
Council renewed a lease agreement with Anthony DiThomas to expire Dec. 31, 2027, at $1,000 a year, to run Nina’s Italian Ice stand at Cascade Park, and approved a lease agreement with Pat Amabile until Dec. 31, 2027, at $500 a year, for the operation and maintenance of the concession stand at Gaston Park.
A plasma cutter will be purchased for the public works department for $1,701. The city will apply for state liquid fuels funding from Lawrence County through its transportation improvement program.
City officials also agreed to enter a local consent agreement with the state regarding security awareness services.
City Administrator Chris Frye said the city added cybersecurity coverage to its insurance this year, and it needs to be determined whether more money will be needed in the budget for 2024 for cybersecurity.
Resident Lorraine Golden said she knows some residents who are afraid to speak at public meetings, for fear of having their full address divulged publicly. Solicitor Ted Saad explained the reason is to make sure only residents or city taxpayers speak at meetings, but it is not required under the ordinance.
Council as a result agreed that residents will not have to state their addresses, provided they fill out a form to speak before the meeting and include their addresses.
The city sent out notices to city businesses zoning officer Doug Seeger is now doing retail food establishment inspections, and will be starting his inspections soon, after training in March and April through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The state Department of Health notified the city that during this transition, no food establishment will be penalized for expired licenses.
For questions or concerns related to health licenses, proprietors may call (724) 656-3510. Retail food establishment applications are available online at: https://www.newcastlepa.org/departments/health-department/ or at City Hall in the retail food establishment slot located in the vestibule.
