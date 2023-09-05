The City of New Castle will host its second public hearing for its state Community Development Block Grant program funding at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officials will discuss the city’s expected $325,399 allocation in fiscal year 2023 CDBG funds and what projects the city should fund during the meeting at city. hall. The city receives funding every year.
The city is projecting to use $136,828 for sidewalk improvements including curb cuts, $80,000 for demolition projects and $50,000 for code enforcement, while $58,571 would be used for administration costs.
This would result in 70 percent of the funds being used to benefit low- to moderate-income individuals and 30 percent to address blight. None of the proposed activities will cause resident displacement.
Anyone having an interest in historic resources may also make themselves known and review and comment on the proposals. Those individuals will receive future notices regarding program activities and their impact on historic resources.
Residents unable to attend can submit comments to city Administrator Chris Frye at the city building or at cfrye@newcastlepa.org.
City council will look to approve the city's CDBG application at its Oct. 19 meeting.
