The City of New Castle will host a public hearing for its state Community Development Block Grant program at 5:45 p.m. July 13 in council chambers at the city building at 230 N. Jefferson St.
Officials will discuss the city’s expected $325,399 allocation in fiscal year 2023 CDBG funds and what projects the city should fund. The city receives funding every year.
At least 70 percent of the funds must be used to benefit low-and-moderate income persons. The proposed activities must benefit at least 51 percent low-and-moderate income persons. The application deadline is Oct. 27.
The following activities are eligible for CDBG funding: Water and sewer line replacement or improvements, housing rehabilitation, construction or improvements to community facilities such as community centers, roads, sidewalks and recreational facilities, public services, removal of architectural barriers, code enforcement, economic development, acquisition of property in support of other activities, demolition and general administration.
If activities undertaken with grant funds would result in the displacement of families or individuals, then the city’s Anti-Displacement and Relocation Policy, would be in effect. The city would be responsible for replacing all low- and moderate-income housing units that may be demolished or converted as a result of the use of CDBG funds.
Residents unavailable to attend the meeting to give testimony on these funds and past city funding and projects can write Administrator Chris Frye and send comments to 230 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, PA 16101 or cfrye@newcastlepa.org.
